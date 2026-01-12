Leander man in custody for shooting outside Cedar Park Target

article

The Brief Leander man in jail on $200K bond for aggravated assault with deadly weapon Charge stems from Jan. 3 shooting outside Cedar Park-area Target Man has been in trouble before, has a deadly conduct conviction from 2024



A Leander man is in jail for allegedly firing a gun outside a Cedar Park-area Target earlier this month.

What we know:

21-year-old Omar Gallardo-Garcia is in the Williamson County Jail on a $200,000 bond for second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Jan. 3 around 10 p.m., Cedar Park police responded to shots fired in the parking lot of the Target on C-Bar Ranch Trail.

A witness told police about a disturbance involving several young people, followed by a gunshot. Two people told officers they were shot at by an unknown man after an argument. The man fled the scene before police arrived.

No injuries were reported and evidence was collected at the scene.

The investigation led detectives to Gallardo-Garcia, who was arrested on Jan. 7. At the time of his arrest, he was found with what police believe was the firearm used in the Target incident.

Gallardo-Garcia allegedly admitted to firing the weapon.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to call the Cedar Park Police Department at 512-260-4600.

Dig deeper:

Gallardo-Garcia is no stranger to the Williamson County Jail.

He was previously charged with misdemeanor deadly conduct in 2022 and released on bond, but he was convicted in 2024 and sentenced to 80 days in jail.