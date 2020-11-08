One arrested for pulling knife at downtown Austin protests

Thousands marched through the streets of Austin on Saturday, some celebrating victory, others protesting loss.

While thousands were in the crowd, arrest records show only one protestor was arrested.

Darius Berkley was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon. According to an affidavit, Berkley pulled a knife on another protestor. The victim of the alleged assault says he was standing holding a sign when Berkley shoved him, telling him to, “move.”

When the victim said no, Berkley, according to the affidavit, pulled the knife and held it to the protestor's chest. When the person called for police, Berkley tried to leave. The affidavit described the knife as red with an American flag on one end and "4th of July" written on both sides in blue and white lettering.

According to the affidavit, witnesses say they say Berkley walking around the area earlier during the protest, “repeatedly telling the Trump supporters to leave and get out of there.”

Throughout the day, law enforcement came out creating makeshift barriers with the bikes, to help with crowd control - adding more measures as needed. Such as, putting out cones and caution tape to keep protestors out of the street.

Those around the downtown area Sunday said they were thankful the demonstrations remained peaceful, for the most part.

