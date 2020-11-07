Austin police arrest man as Trump, Biden supporters clash

Austin police arrested a man as Biden and Trump supporters rallied Saturday.

The rallies and protests sparked after news of Joe Biden's win in the 2020 US presidential election.

Footage from Charlie Barcenas-Sanchez shows a man being arrested after he falls to the ground.

APD reported via Twitter that a crowd surge has observed in the area of 11th St and Congress Ave. Drivers are advised to be aware of road closures and Austinites are asked to avoid the area.

Biden was projected by the Associated Press and other major news outlets as the next president of the United States on Saturday morning with a victory in Pennsylvania, claiming the 20 electoral votes needed to push him past a 270 vote threshold to win the White House.

He was later projected to also win Nevada, for a total of 290 electoral votes over President Donald Trump’s 214, according to counts by the Associated Press and FOX News.

Georgia, North Carolina and Alaska are still uncalled.

President Trump's legal team promises to challenge the results, claiming voter fraud and inconsistencies have corrupted the ballot-counting process in Pennsylvania and elsewhere, though experts say there is no evidence to support those assertions.

His presidential campaign announced that Biden and his wife, Jill, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff will appear at a drive-in rally outside the convention center in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden and Harris are expected to speak at 7 p.m. CST.

