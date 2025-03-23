One dead in Manor vehicle rollover

article

The Brief One person died in a vehicle rollover in Manor early Sunday morning. The identity of the person who died has not been released. The cause of the crash is under investigation.



What we know:

The rollover happened just before 1 a.m. in the 7500 block of East Parmer Lane.

When EMS arrived, they pronounced one person dead on the scene.

What we don't know:

Emergency personnel have not released if the driver was the only person inside the vehicle or the identity of the person who died in the rollover.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.