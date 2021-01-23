One dead, one injured after shooting in Pleasant Valley 

One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Southeast Austin Friday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. Austin police responded to multiple reports of "shots fired" at the Ballpark North apartment complex on Elmont Drive. Officer Michael Bullock says when police arrived they found two injured men. One man was pronounced dead immediately, the other was taken to a nearby hospital where he is stable and recovering.

"It’s unknown exactly what led up to this incident...but it does appear to be an isolated incident." said Bullock, adding that the department believes there is "no threat" to the public.

75-year-old Carl McDave moved into the complex a few months ago. "I hate that that happened," he told FOX 7 Austin.

The lifelong Austinite is calling on the community to end gun violence. "My opinion about it, don’t nobody need a gun," he said.

APD says this is the third homicide of 2021.