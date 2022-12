One person is dead after a single-vehicle wreck near Downtown Austin.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 15 in the 1700 block of West Cesar Chavez.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the person was pinned in their vehicle and crews attempted to get them out, but they died on scene.

No additional patients were involved.

Crews continue to investigate the cause of the wreck.