One killed, one injured while allegedly selling marijuana

The Austin Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after one person was killed and another was injured while allegedly selling drugs in South Austin.

According to police, Austin 911 received a call shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday, January 22 about a shooting in the 4600 block of Elmont Drive. Responding officers found two male victims in a vehicle. First responders attended to both victims but the driver of the vehicle, Adrian Lamar Haynes, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The front passenger, who called 9-1-1, was transported to a local hospital.

The suspect was not at the scene, according to police.

During the course of their investigation, homicide detectives learned that the two victims had been contacted by the suspect, who wished to purchase a small amount of marijuana. The suspect arrived to purchase the marijuana and at one point during the meeting shot both victims and left the scene.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Roger Chimney.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and Chimney was subsequently located and arrested by the Lonestar Fugitive Task Force. He is currently in custody at the Travis County Jail.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App, or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

