One person hospitalized after being trapped under fallen tree downtown: ATCEMS

One person was sent to the hospital after being trapped under a fallen tree on Sixth Street downtown.

Around noon on Friday, the Austin Fire Department and ATCEMS responded to reports of a person trapped under a fallen tree at the intersection of Sixth and Trinity Streets.

Crews extricated the patient and evaluated injuries; the patient was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews also discovered two birds in the fallen tree that AFD has delivered to Wildlife Rescue.