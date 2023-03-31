One person hospitalized after being trapped under fallen tree downtown: ATCEMS
Image 1 of 6
▼
(Austin Fire Department)
AUSTIN, Texas - One person was sent to the hospital after being trapped under a fallen tree on Sixth Street downtown.
Around noon on Friday, the Austin Fire Department and ATCEMS responded to reports of a person trapped under a fallen tree at the intersection of Sixth and Trinity Streets.
Crews extricated the patient and evaluated injuries; the patient was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Crews also discovered two birds in the fallen tree that AFD has delivered to Wildlife Rescue.