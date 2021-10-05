One person in critical condition after crash in Northwest Austin

A person is in critical condition after a crash in Northwest Austin.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on October 4 on US 183 at 620 and SH 45.

Officials say that callers reported a vehicle had gone off the overpass and had fallen about a hundred feet.

Austin-Travis County EMS says when they arrived they found an adult pinned inside the vehicle and had to be rescued.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter