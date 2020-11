Police are investigating after a person was shot and injured at a corner store in South Austin.

The shooting happened a corner store on 1st Street and William Cannon.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The extent of the victim's injuries is not known but the victim was taken to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made and officials have not released any suspect information or a motive for the shooting.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS