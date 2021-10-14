One RV swept away, another turned on its side following heavy rain

At least one RV was carried downstream and another was partially turned onto its side at an RV Park in New Braunfels. Several other RVs and passenger vehicles were also affected by the rising river water.

This happened at the RV park underneath I-35 at the Guadalupe River.

According to city officials, the RV that was carried downstream was unoccupied. No injuries or deaths were reported in this incident.

City officials also clarified that although first responders were there to assist in helping people leave the area, there was not a high water or swift water rescue at that location.

The New Braunfels Fire Department had a total of 4 high water-related calls last night. All were relatively minor in nature, but one was helping a stranded motorist whose vehicle had been stuck in standing water on Altgelt Lane, according to city officials.

No injuries were reported in the stranded motorist incident.

A couple of roads are still closed within the city limits of New Braunfels. Drivers can check the status of roads on the front page of the City of New Braunfels website.

