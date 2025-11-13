Only one Texas city will offer new Chick-fil-A chicken and waffle sandwich
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - There are only two cities in the nation that are expected to offer the new Chick-fil-A chicken & waffles sandwich starting Dec. 1. The two cities are test markets for the new menu option.
Chick-fil-A Chicken & Waffle Sandwich
What we know:
The chicken & waffles sandwiches will have a maple waffle, applewood smoked bacon, honey butter spread, and a side of syrup. They will be offered in original and spicy.
The testing will happen at select Chick-fil-A locations in San Antonio and Baltimore through Jan. 24, 2026, while supplies last.
According to Chick-fil-A, Inc., "Select Baltimore restaurants are testing a Chicken & Waffles Breakfast Sandwich and a Chicken & Waffles Sandwich. Select San Antonio restaurants are testing only the Chicken & Waffles Breakfast Sandwich. Guests should check with their local restaurant for hours and availability."
What we don't know:
According to the Chick-fil-A website, there are 10 locations in San Antonio, but it is unclear which locations will have the new breakfast sandwich.
The Source: Information in this article is from Chick-fil-A.