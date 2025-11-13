Expand / Collapse search

Only one Texas city will offer new Chick-fil-A chicken and waffle sandwich

By
Published  November 13, 2025 11:09am CST
San Antonio
FOX 7 Austin
article

(Source: Chick-fil-A, Inc.)

The Brief

    • Chick-fil-A will begin testing its new chicken & waffles sandwich starting December 1 at select locations in San Antonio and Baltimore.
    • The sandwich features a maple waffle, smoked bacon, honey butter, and syrup, with options for an original or spicy chicken filet.
    • The test runs until January 24, 2026; Baltimore locations will offer it all day, while San Antonio will have it for breakfast only.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - There are only two cities in the nation that are expected to offer the new Chick-fil-A chicken & waffles sandwich starting Dec. 1. The two cities are test markets for the new menu option.

Chick-fil-A Chicken & Waffle Sandwich

What we know:

The chicken & waffles sandwiches will have a maple waffle, applewood smoked bacon, honey butter spread, and a side of syrup. They will be offered in original and spicy.

The testing will happen at select Chick-fil-A locations in San Antonio and Baltimore through Jan. 24, 2026, while supplies last.

According to Chick-fil-A, Inc., "Select Baltimore restaurants are testing a Chicken & Waffles Breakfast Sandwich and a Chicken & Waffles Sandwich. Select San Antonio restaurants are testing only the Chicken & Waffles Breakfast Sandwich. Guests should check with their local restaurant for hours and availability."

What we don't know:

According to the Chick-fil-A website, there are 10 locations in San Antonio, but it is unclear which locations will have the new breakfast sandwich.

The Source: Information in this article is from Chick-fil-A.

San AntonioTexasFood and Drink