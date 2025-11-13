Only one Texas city will offer new Chick-fil-A chicken and waffle sandwich

article

The Brief Chick-fil-A will begin testing its new chicken & waffles sandwich starting December 1 at select locations in San Antonio and Baltimore. The sandwich features a maple waffle, smoked bacon, honey butter, and syrup, with options for an original or spicy chicken filet. The test runs until January 24, 2026; Baltimore locations will offer it all day, while San Antonio will have it for breakfast only.



There are only two cities in the nation that are expected to offer the new Chick-fil-A chicken & waffles sandwich starting Dec. 1. The two cities are test markets for the new menu option.

Chick-fil-A Chicken & Waffle Sandwich

What we know:

The chicken & waffles sandwiches will have a maple waffle, applewood smoked bacon, honey butter spread, and a side of syrup. They will be offered in original and spicy.

The testing will happen at select Chick-fil-A locations in San Antonio and Baltimore through Jan. 24, 2026, while supplies last.

According to Chick-fil-A, Inc., "Select Baltimore restaurants are testing a Chicken & Waffles Breakfast Sandwich and a Chicken & Waffles Sandwich. Select San Antonio restaurants are testing only the Chicken & Waffles Breakfast Sandwich. Guests should check with their local restaurant for hours and availability."

What we don't know:

According to the Chick-fil-A website, there are 10 locations in San Antonio, but it is unclear which locations will have the new breakfast sandwich.