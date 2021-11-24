Operation Turkey in need of volunteers Thanksgiving day

Hundreds of turkeys were smoked and packed up in Austin ready for Thanksgiving.

The nonprofit Operation Turkey worked all day Wednesday to cook the food, but for Thanksgiving they need some help to pass it all out.

"There are a lot of people out there that are hurting and that would like a hot meal this thanksgiving and just can’t afford it. That’s what this organization is all about and has been for 20 years," said volunteer Brad Boyett.

Boyett was eager to help serve those in need some tasty food. "I actually started last Wednesday going to Houston and picking up turkeys and putting them in a cooler. We’ve had them since yesterday."

Operation Turkey prepares, packages, and delivers a warm meal to the homeless and less fortunate community every year in the Austin area. This year they have about 10,000 pounds of turkey and about 12,000 meals ready to be gobbled up, but need some help to get them all out.

"We need volunteers to help put together some mashed potatoes, warm up some green beans and corn, prepare and then get them out to those in need," said president Brian Tolbert.

The nonprofit also has plans to expand for next year.

