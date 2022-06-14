Outdoor burning prohibited in Williamson County

County Judge Bill Gravell issued an order declaring a local state of disaster for Williamson County.

The order prohibits outdoor burning in all the unincorporated areas of Williamson County and smoking in and/or on Williamson County parks, preserves and trails due to dry vegetation, wind and imminent threat of severe damage.

The order is in effect for a period not to exceed seven days and can be lifted by the County Judge if conditions improve.

The order prohibits the burning of household yard waste, such as leaves, grass, brush and other yard trimmings. It also prohibits burning to clear land of trees, stumps, shrubbery, other natural vegetation and other types of debris.

