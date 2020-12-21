Over 13,000 flew out of ABIA Saturday, highest number since March

Despite warnings to avoid travel and to stay home for the holidays, thousands of people flew out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport this weekend. 13,060 people traveled out of Austin on Saturday, the highest number of passengers at ABIA since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.

The airport offered a breakdown of passengers for the entire weekend. On Friday, 11,500 passengers were traveling out of the Austin airport. 13,060 flew out on Saturday and 12,244 flew out on Sunday.

The uptick in travel was expected, according to a spokesperson from Austin Bergstrom, and the airport was prepared to handle the increase in crowds for the holidays. According to Austin Bergstrom, the airport has averaged between 5,000 and 9,000 travelers a day since the pandemic began. In comparison, Austin Bergstrom saw 27,794 passengers on the Saturday before Christmas last year.

During a news briefing, the CDC said travelers should consider getting COVID-19 tests one to three days before their trips and again three to five days afterward. They also recommended reducing non-essential activities for a full week after travel or for 10 days if not tested afterward.

