12 Austin ISD schools receive third consecutive failing grade from TEA

At least a dozen Austin ISD campuses are failing, and some could be forced to close if they don’t turn things around.

Failing schools within Austin ISD

Big picture view:

According to the Texas Education Agency, 23 schools in the district, including Govalle, have "F" scores.

The state system measures three areas: student achievement, school progress, and closing the gaps.

"We do this because it helps us as school leaders improve. We also do this because moms and dads deserve this information," said Mike Morath, Texas Education Commissioner.

Austin ISD Superintendent Matias Segura sent a letter to parents and staff this week saying 12 campuses have received their third consecutive unacceptable count, which could be a D or F grade.

Here’s a list of some of the failing schools three years in a row.

Martin Middle School

Bedichek Middle School

Paredes Middle School

Dawson Elementary School

Oak Springs Elementary School

Sanchez Elementary School

Pecan Springs Elementary School

Barrington Elementary School

Wooldridge Elementary School

Winn Montessori

Linder Elementary School

Widen Elementary School

Those schools must now submit turnaround plans by November 14 to be implemented this school year.

Eleven schools have two consecutive failing grades. Those will also need to develop a turnaround plan this fall.

One school will need to develop a turnaround plan based on federal accountability.

Nine schools received their first unacceptable count. Those schools will also need to make changes.

"It's really important that the entire community, all of Austin, every taxpayer, every student, every staff person understands how critically important it is to get, to implement the restart, be successful, support our schools," Superintendent Segura previously said.

Segura also warned, if any campus fails five years in a row, the state could take over the entire district.

Austin ISD has already approved restart plans for three middle schools that have been struggling for even longer — Burnet, Webb, and Dobie. Those restart plans include bringing in new staff and leadership.

"Where do we go from here? What do we do exactly? We said we're going to do right. We create a plan. We work with the community, we execute the plan, we do with fidelity, we support our students doing away with the values, and we'll get the outcomes that these students deserve," said Superintendent Segura.

Dig deeper:

These conversations come as AISD also considers school consolidations.

The district says declining enrollment has left about 25,000 empty seats, and it's putting a strain on resources and opportunities for students.

Through the consolidation process, it says it will allow the district to preserve the educational experience and avoid making deeper budget cuts.

This week the district will begin meeting with the schools who received three consecutive unacceptable ratings.

Superintendent Segura says school closures could happen as early as the 2026–27 school year.

The board will vote on school closures and if your child will be moving schools for your November 20.