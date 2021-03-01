P. Terry's Burger Stand raises minimum wage to $15 for full-time employees

Austin-based family-owned burger chain P. Terry's Burger Stand has announced that all full-time employees will now be paid a new minimum wage of $15 per hour. It says it is now one of the highest minimum wage, quick service restaurant concepts in the U.S. for full-time hourly employees.

P. Terry's says the increase results in an on-average 25% pay increase in Texas where the minimum wage is $7.25 an hour. The increase went into effect during the first pay period of January 2021 at all 20 P. Terry's locations, its centralized commissary kitchen, and its Taco Ranch location.

"Everything P. Terry’s does is rooted in respect for our employees," said Todd Coerver, P. Terry’s Burger Stand CEO, in a news release. "As the cost of living continues to rise across Central Texas, we’re trying to do our part to ensure a decent and respectable quality of life for everyone on our team. While the business economics around such a wage increase, especially during a pandemic-driven down market, is challenging, it’s just the right thing to do. Our crews work hard and they deserve it."

P. Terry's recently opened its 20th location in Pflugerville. It plans to open three locations in San Antonio and one more in Austin by the end of 2021.

Some national chains like Costco and Hobby Lobby have also raised the minimum wage for their employees. It comes as a push to raise the minimum wage nationally to $15 an hour recently hit a roadblock in the U.S. Senate.