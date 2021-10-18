P. Terry's reopens its downtown Congress Avenue location

The P. Terry’s Burger Stand in downtown Austin has reopened! The downtown location was closed in mid-2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With downtown coming back to life, we are reopening our only closed location as a result of the pandemic," said Todd Coerver, CEO of P. Terry’s Burger Stand. "We’ve refurbished the burger stand, brought in a new team and we are excited to once again serve the residents, professionals, and visitors in the downtown area."

All P. Terry’s locations are now fully open for dine-in (at dining room locations), takeout and delivery. Curbside pick-up is also available at select P. Terry’s locations with dining rooms.

For location details, click here or download the P. Terry’s App.

