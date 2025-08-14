Expand / Collapse search

Paintball scavenger hunt incident along Austin trail: Live streamer arrested

Published  August 14, 2025 1:42pm CDT
Photo of Amaris Sampson courtesy Austin Police Department.

The Brief

    • Live streamer arrested and is accused of shooting a person along trail during scavenger hunt
    • Amaris Sampson is facing assault with bodily injury and deadly conduct charges

AUSTIN, Texas - A live streamer involved in a scavenger hunt in Austin has been arrested after an incident with a paintball gun along a trail.

The backstory:

The Austin Police Department says the incident happened on August 9 at around 5:55 p.m. near 2200 South Lakeshore Boulevard.

Video evidence captured the incident in which a person was shot with a paintball gun along the trail.

Officers spoke with the victim, who reported being in pain and injury.

Live streamer shoots person with paintball

**VIDEO CONTAINS PROFANITY: VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED** Austin police provide video of an incident in which a live streamer who shot a person with a paintball.

A warrant for Amaris Sampson was issued based on the evidence.

Sampson was arrested on August 13 and booked into the Travis County Jail.  

She faces assault with bodily injury and deadly conduct charges. Both are Class A misdemeanors.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Capital Area Crime Stoppers at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

The Source: Information from Austin Police Department.

