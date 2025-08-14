Paintball scavenger hunt incident along Austin trail: Live streamer arrested

article

The Brief Live streamer arrested and is accused of shooting a person along trail during scavenger hunt Amaris Sampson is facing assault with bodily injury and deadly conduct charges



A live streamer involved in a scavenger hunt in Austin has been arrested after an incident with a paintball gun along a trail.

The backstory:

The Austin Police Department says the incident happened on August 9 at around 5:55 p.m. near 2200 South Lakeshore Boulevard.

Video evidence captured the incident in which a person was shot with a paintball gun along the trail.

Officers spoke with the victim, who reported being in pain and injury.

A warrant for Amaris Sampson was issued based on the evidence.

Sampson was arrested on August 13 and booked into the Travis County Jail.

She faces assault with bodily injury and deadly conduct charges. Both are Class A misdemeanors.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Capital Area Crime Stoppers at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.