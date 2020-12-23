Part of the stimulus bill would help save Austin music venues

Part of the stimulus bill Congress passed Monday night, will help keep live event venues open. The Save Our Stages Act sets aside billions for independent venue operators affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm gonna sleep really well tonight, for the first time in a long time," said Steve Sternschein, co-owner of Empire Control Room and Garage.

It has been a rollercoaster of a year for business owners everywhere, but those who own live event venues have been especially hard hit by COVID-19 shutdown orders.

In a survey conducted by the National Independent Venue Association, 90 percent of venue owners, promoters, and bookers said they are at risk of closing permanently without federal funding. Some already have. "We've already lost a lot of clubs on Red River," Sternschein said.

When Congress passed a $900 billion stimulus package, it was music to independent venue owner's ears, because $15 billion of it will provide Small Business Administration grants for independent live venues. "From a venue perspective, it is the first time in about nine months that we have hope," said NIVA communications director Audrey Fix Schaefer.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Advertisement

U.S. Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, helped author the legislation.

In a statement he wrote, "...I urge the President to quickly sign this into law so Texans can enjoy their favorite artists at dance halls and live music venues for years to come."

The bill will provide six months of financial support or $10 million to keep each venue afloat, whichever is cheaper. Still, it could be months before the cash is available to struggling venues.

"I think what it means is that no more venues are going to close, as long as we're able to hang on for whatever time it takes for the government to figure out how this relief is getting to us," Sternschein said.

NIVA has been fighting for the congressional funding bill for several months. "So we're going to be keeping a very close eye and trying to work with the Small Business Administration to try to streamline it and make sure that the right people, who Congress intended to get the money, get it and that it flows quickly," said Schaefer.

NIVA said it will be important for live music fans to continue to donate to their favorite venues until that money is distributed.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK