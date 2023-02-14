Passenger of vehicle killed by driver in North Austin hit-and-run

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly crash in North Austin.

Police said on Feb. 11, around 1:10 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Rutland Drive and North Lamar Boulevard.

Preliminary information indicates that a passenger got out of the vehicle and was hit by that same vehicle. The driver then left the area without stopping to render aid.

The unidentified passenger died at the scene, police said.

This incident is being investigated as Austin's 10th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 10 fatalities for the year.

Anyone with any information about the driver or the vehicle's description should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.