Patriots fan dead after apparent altercation with Dolphins fan: reports

article

Officials in Massachusetts are investigating after a 53-year-old fan who attended Sunday night’s game between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins died after what witnesses said was an altercation in the stands.

Dale Mooney, a resident of Newmarket, New Hampshire, was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro after the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said he appeared to be in "need of medical attention" after an incident in the 300s tier of Gillette Stadium just before 11 p.m. ET.

Foxborough police and fire personnel responded to the area where Mooney was, but he was eventually pronounced dead at the hospital.

DOLPHINS' TYREEK HILL RIPS PATRIOTS FANS OVER REMARKS: 'THEY ARE REAL NASTY'

"The matter remains under active investigation," the DA's office said in a statement Tuesday. "There are no charges in place at this time."

Gillette Stadium officials told Fox News Digital in a statement on Tuesday that they are working to assist law enforcement officials in their investigation.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Dale Mooney, a lifelong Patriots fans and 30-year season ticket member, who died while attending last Sunday night’s Patriots game. We continue to work with local authorities to assist them with their ongoing investigation. We extend our sincerest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Dale’s family and to all those who are mourning his loss."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mooney’s wife, Lisa, told Boston 25 that her husband had attended the Week 2 matchup with some friends but had been accosted by some Dolphins fans while in their section.

A witness told MassLive that he saw a Miami fan assault Mooney.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Dolphins fan walks over and clearly punches him in the face," New Hampshire resident Joey Kilmartin said. "[He] gets knocked out, and you can tell right away he’s not OK."

The district attorney's office described the investigation into Mooney's death as "normal protocol." Initial findings from the autopsy report are expected Tuesday.

Read more of this story from FOX News.