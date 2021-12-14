Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on I-35 in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A person has died after being hit by a vehicle on I-35 in North Austin.
ATCEMS and Austin Fire crews responded to multiple 911 callers reporting someone was hit by a vehicle in the 15200 block of N I-35 southbound and was possibly dead.
ATCEMS said on Twitter just before 8 p.m. that the person has been pronounced dead at the scene.
The Travis County Sheriff's Office then closed I-35 at Grand Avenue Parkway just north of the crash scene and says as of 8:05 p.m. that the interstate will be closed for several hours.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
