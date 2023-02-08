Pedestrian hit by car in Northwest Austin has died, police say

Austin police have identified a pedestrian who was hit by a car and died in Northwest Austin.

68-year-old Wenwu Cai was rushed to a hospital after he was hit by a sedan in the 8700 block of Balcones Drive on January 25 around 7:45 p.m.

Police say Cai died on February 4.

The driver of the sedan stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

This was Austin's 8th fatal crash of 2023. This time last year, there were four fatal crashes.