18-wheeler hits, kills pedestrian on SH 130; road closed

Pflugerville police say the driver of an 18-wheeler fatally struck a pedestrian on SH 130 Tuesday morning.

Traffic is expected to be shut down for the next several hours while they investigate.

The incident happened at 3:36 a.m. on the northbound side at mile marker 428A near Kelly Lane.

Watch Good Day Austin for live traffic updates:

Police say the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Traffic is currently being diverted onto the service road and drivers are asked to avoid the area if they can.

Officials have not released the identity of the person who died but did say the person was a male.