Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run: APD

Austin police are looking for a driver who killed a pedestrian in central Austin.

The hit-and-run happened November 23 around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Airport Blvd. and 45th Street.

Police say the driver of a pick-up truck hit a pedestrian and immediately left the scene, did not stop or call 911.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

If you have any information, call APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.