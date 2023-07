A pedestrian was killed in a deadly crash in Travis County on Wednesday.

DPS said around 10:18 a.m. on July 19, troopers responded to a deadly crash near the 1500 block of FM 1327 in Travis County. The crash involved one vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The roadway has been reopened.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.