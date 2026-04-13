SCOTUS' Clarence Thomas to speak at UT Austin for 250th anniversary of Declaration of Independence

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The Brief Justice Clarence Thomas will speak at UT Austin on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. as part of a lecture series honoring the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The visit follows controversial shifts at the university, including the consolidation of ethnic and gender studies departments and the creation of new conservative-leaning academic centers. Security and media access will be strictly controlled, with reporters required to pre-credential and undergo screenings before entering the secured perimeter at Hogg Memorial Auditorium.



U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is expected to deliver a lecture at the University of Texas at Austin on Wednesday, April 15.

The university told FOX Local that it will host Thomas, as part of events honoring the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Justice Thomas to speak at UT Austin

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 21: Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas speaks at the Heritage Foundation on October 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. Clarence Thomas has now served on the Supreme Court for 30 years. He was nominated by former Preside Expand

Local perspective:

Thomas is set to speak at 3:30 p.m. at Hogg Memorial Auditorium on the UT campus. The entire event is scheduled to run until 5 p.m., according to the university.

His appearance comes amid broader political and institutional shifts at the university, where leaders in recent years have backed the creation of several conservative-leaning academic centers and initiatives. Those include the School of Civic Leadership, supported by Republican lawmakers.

Back in February, UT President Jim Davis announced plans to consolidate seven ethnic and gender studies departments into two, a move faculty warned could weaken the university’s academic standing in those fields.

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Federal influence and the 250th anniversary celebration

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 5: U.S. President Donald Trump, accompanied by Pam Bondi (C), and U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas (R), speaks before Bondi is sworn in as U.S. Attorney General in the Oval Office at the White House on Fe Expand

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During the Fall of 2025, the Trump administration suggested the university overhaul its policies and governance in exchange for preferential federal funding. Ultimately, no formal agreement was reached despite these demands.



Thomas’ lecture aligns with a broader national emphasis on the upcoming 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The Trump administration has highlighted the anniversary in its cultural and education priorities, including directing grant funding toward programs that promote traditional interpretations of American history while scaling back diversity-focused initiatives.

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Security protocols for event

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Media access to Wednesday’s event will be tightly controlled. Reporters must obtain credentials in advance, with security screenings beginning at 2:15 p.m. near the auditorium. Designated areas will be provided for live broadcasts within a secured perimeter.