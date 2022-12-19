Pedestrian killed in Southeast Austin hit-and-run crash

Austin police are investigating a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Southeast Austin.

Police said on Dec. 16, around 2:39 a.m., officers responded to a crash between the driver of a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Bastrop Hwy SVRD., and Montopolis Drive.

The driver did not stop and render aid and left the area. The pedestrian died from their injuries, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

This incident is being investigated as Austin's 107th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 111 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 107 fatal crashes resulting in 116 deaths.

