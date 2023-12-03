Pedestrian killed after being hit by 18-wheeler in San Marcos

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by an 18-wheeler on I-35 in San Marcos on Saturday night.

The crash happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening on the northbound side of the freeway near the Aquarena Springs exit.

Crews found a woman who had been run over by an 18-wheeler. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say it appears the woman had stowed away on the exterior of the truck as it traveled from the Rio Grande Valley into central Texas.

The freeway was closed for about three hours as police investigated.