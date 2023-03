A pedestrian is in the hospital after they were struck by multiple vehicles Sunday morning in North Austin, says ATCEMS.

Crews responded to the scene on the N I-35 southbound service road at Barwood Park south of Little Walnut Creek just before 5:30 a.m. March 19.

The pedestrian was transported to Dell Seton with critical life-threatening injuries.

A second person was evaluated by EMS, but refused transport.