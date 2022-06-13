1 person dead, others injured in shooting in Williamson County

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says one person has been killed and others injured after a shooting.

The shooting happened at around 7:20 p.m. on June 12 in the 12600 block of Oro Valley Trail in Austin in Williamson County.

The sheriff's office responded along with the Austin Police Department and determined that a group of people were in a verbal altercation that resulted in shots being fired.

Officials say one person died at the scene and others were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation and officials say they believe this to be an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.