Expand / Collapse search

1 dead after possibly falling off cliff at Barton Creek Greenbelt, ATCEMS says

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Austin
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A person is dead after falling off a cliff at the Barton Creek Greenbelt Wednesday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS said they received a call around 1:33 p.m. about an unconscious person on the greenbelt trail, who possibly fell from cliff.

Shortly after, ATCEMS said they found a person dead on the Greenbelt. 

No other information was released from ATCEMS.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates