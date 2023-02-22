1 dead after possibly falling off cliff at Barton Creek Greenbelt, ATCEMS says
AUSTIN, Texas - A person is dead after falling off a cliff at the Barton Creek Greenbelt Wednesday afternoon.
Austin-Travis County EMS said they received a call around 1:33 p.m. about an unconscious person on the greenbelt trail, who possibly fell from cliff.
Shortly after, ATCEMS said they found a person dead on the Greenbelt.
No other information was released from ATCEMS.
