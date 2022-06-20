1 person hospitalized after vehicle pinned under bus in North Austin

One person has been hospitalized after their vehicle was pinned under a bus in North Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS reports the incident happened just before 11 p.m. on June 19 in the area of Dessau and Bradbury Lane.

Exact details of the crash have not been released, but officials say the vehicle was under the back of the bus and ATCEMS described it as a "pinin".

The person who was hurt reportedly has serious injuries.