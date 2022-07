A person has died after they were hit by a car in South Austin.

The incident happened at 6000 S. I-35 service road southbound between Stassney and William Cannon at around 9 a.m.

Officials say that a vehicle rolled over and hit a pedestrian. The person that was hit was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person was taken to the hospital and has potentially serious injuries.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.