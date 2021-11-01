Person of interest sought in connection to East Austin homicide

The Austin Police Department says it is looking for a person of interest in connection to an East Austin homicide.

Police say at around 8:10 a.m. officers responded to the 8400 block of Garcreek Circle after reports that several gunshots were heard in the area.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a person with obvious trauma in a weeded area.

Austin-Travis County EMS transported the victim to a local area hospital where the victim was pronounced dead at around 9:11 a.m.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time but police did say the person was a black male believed to be in his early 50s.

Officials say they believe this to be an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

Witnesses are cooperating with the investigation but police say if you have any additional information that may help with the case you're asked to call the Homicide Tipline at 512-477-3588 or you can call APD Crimestoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter