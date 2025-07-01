Personal watercrafts banned on Lake Austin for July 4th

The Brief The use and operation of personal watercraft, wet bikes, motorized surfboards, and similar devices on Lake Austin will be banned July 4th The ban will go into effect beginning at sunset on July 3 until sunrise on July 5



The Austin Police Department (APD) Lake Patrol Unit will be enforcing the City Ordnance that prohibits the use and operation of personal watercraft, wet bikes, motorized surfboards, and similar devices on Lake Austin.

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department and the Austin Police Department want the public to enjoy the parks and lakes but urge people to make this a safe holiday.

This city ordinance only applies to Lake Austin.

Personal watercraft ban

The backstory:

This ban will go into effect beginning at sunset on Thursday, July 3, and ending on Saturday, July 5, at sunrise as outlined in Ordinance 8-5-81.

Non-motorized devices such as kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards can still be used along with watercraft designed for the conventional manner of sitting or standing in the vessel.

The annual ban on personal watercraft is necessary to ensure the safety of many people using the lake and parks over the July 4th holiday weekend.

Police will patrol Lake Austin this holiday weekend and urge people using waterways to follow the Texas Water Safety Act and City of Austin boating laws and ordinances. Police urge all boaters to practice safe boating and to call 9-1-1 for all reckless operation of boats or emergencies.

What is city ordinance 8-5-81?

A person may not use or possess a jet ski, wet bike, motorized surfboard, or similar device on Lake Austin:From sunset on the Friday before Memorial Day until sunrise on the Tuesday after Memorial DayFrom sunset on the Friday before Labor Day until sunrise on the Tuesday after Labor DayFrom sunset on July 3 until sunrise on July 5 From sunset on the Friday before Memorial Day until sunrise on the Tuesday after Memorial Day From sunset on the Friday before Labor Day until sunrise on the Tuesday after Labor Day From sunset on July 3 until sunrise on July 5 A person operating a motorboat on Lake Austin shall stay on the right side of the lake, except when assisting a downed water skier. A person may not operate a watercraft on Lake Austin at a speed that is greater than reasonable and prudent under the existing circumstances.