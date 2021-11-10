Pflugerville approves contract with Acadian Ambulance Services of Texas

The Pflugerville City Council has approved a contract with Acadian Ambulance Services of Texas to provide emergency medical services for the City of Pflugerville and its extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ).

The contract will go into effect on January 1, 2022.



"Securing this contract guarantees residents of Pflugerville and the ETJ will receive emergency medical care following Travis County ESD No. 2’s anticipated withdrawal of its ambulances after December 31," the city said in a press release.

The following are key points of this contract:

This is a two-year contract for the exclusive provision of emergency and non-emergency medical services in the City of Pflugerville (non-exclusive within the ETJ) with the option to renew for two additional one-year terms.

Under this contract, Acadian must provide four ambulances in the City of Pflugerville, and the number of ambulances can be increased based on meeting the required 8-minute response time within City limits and 10-minute response time in the ETJ.

To maintain the highest quality of service, the City of Pflugerville will be able to review the contract semi-annually and monthly response time reports will be provided by Acadian.Acadian’s fee schedule will be reviewed by City Council annually, with the option to file an objection.

The contract is at no cost to the City, except for any costs incurred as part of the City’s responsibility to administer the contract, and Acadian is wholly responsible for determining the location of and procuring any facilities.

This contract ensures services will continue without interruption or impairments to the efficacy of ambulance services, according to the city. For more information on the City Council discussions, research, and background on this issue, click here.

