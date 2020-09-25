Pflugerville COVID-19 test site moving from Pfield to N Railroad Ave

The Pflugerville COVID-19 test site will be moved from the Pfield to 103 North Railroad Avenue on Monday, September 28. This will be the Pflugerville testing location for the remainder of the year.

It was previously noted that the test site would be moving to a new location on Saturday, Sept. 26 due to an error, according to the City of Austin. The city also announced that the Pflugerville test site hours of operation will be extended beginning Monday, October 5.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

More details on the new hours will be coming next week.

The Pflugerville test site is managed by the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM). For more information about COVID-19, click here.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK