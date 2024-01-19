Pflugerville fugitive wanted for indecency with child

Pflugerville police are asking for your help finding a fugitive.

Kimonte Jaevon Barnes (Pflugerville Police Department)

Police say Kimonte Jaevon Barnes is wanted for indecency with a child by sexual contact.

His last known residence is in Round Rock, but police say he's known to frequent the Pflugerville and Austin areas.

Barnes is 19 years old, about 5'9" tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Police say do not attempt to apprehend or detain him yourself. If you have information on his whereabouts, you're asked to go to https://rb.gy/hqoqli or call the tip line at (512) 990-6700.