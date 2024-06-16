Round Rock Juneteenth shooting: City offers mental health resources

The City of Round Rock is offering mental health resources to help community members affected by Saturday night's shooting at the Juneteenth celebration in Old Settlers Park.

Police say the shooting began during an altercation between two groups at the event at around 10:50 p.m. The incident did not happen near the main stage but near the vendor section of the festival.

Police have released a description of the suspect and say that a total of 14 people were taken to the hospital. Two people died at the scene.

Crisis Response Unit

The Round Rock Fire Department’s Crisis Response Unit (CRU) is a dedicated team that specializes in providing immediate and compassionate assistance to those experiencing a crisis. The unit is equipped to handle a variety of situations, ranging from mental health emergencies to traumatic incidents.

The unit will have special extended office hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Sunday, June 16 through Friday, June 21. Residents can call 512-218-5501 and speak to a team member for guidance and education or help in setting up an in-person appointment.

Disaster Distress Helpline

The U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)’s Disaster Distress Helpline is available 24/7 to U.S. residents experiencing psychological distress as a result of a natural or human-caused disaster.

Multiple languages are available by calling or texting 1-800-985-5990. Options are also available for Deaf and Hard of Hearing ASL callers.

Other Support Services