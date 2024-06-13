Georgetown man sentenced to life in prison for murder of his wife

article

A Georgetown man will spend the rest of his life in prison after he pleaded guilty to the murder of his wife.

On Thursday, 39-year-old Ricardo Quinones pleaded guilty to murder in connection with the shooting death of his wife, 31-year-old Lindsey Whitman.

The crime occurred on Dec. 27, 2022, less than two weeks after Whitman had filed for divorce from Quinones. At the time, Whitman was living with the couple's daughter at a home in Georgetown, away from Quinones.

Early in the morning on Dec. 27, Quinones, disguised in a black ski mask, snuck into the home with a firearm. He took Whitman hostage, handcuffing her and threatening her with the gun and a knife. Their daughter, who was also present in the home, called 911.

Whitman's daughter escaped through her bedroom window as Georgetown police officers arrived at the scene. After hearing gunshots, officers forced entry and discovered Whitman dead in the bedroom. She was handcuffed and shot twice in the head through a pillow placed over her face.

Quinones fled the scene and was apprehended several hours later in Columbus, Texas.

Quinones was indicted by a grand jury on the charge of capital murder, and the trial was scheduled to begin on June 24. Quinones offered to plead to the maximum sentence for murder.

In consultation with Whitman's family, prosecutors agreed to accept the plea as a means of providing the family with finality to the criminal justice proceedings.

"We are pleased that Mr. Quinones has been brought to justice," Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick said. "This guilty plea ensures he will be held accountable for his horrific actions and can no longer threaten the safety of our community. This case is a heartbreaking reminder of the devastating impact domestic violence can have on families. Our deepest condolences go out to Ms. Whitman’s loved ones as they navigate this unimaginable loss."