Family still searching for missing south Austin man after a week

It's been nearly a week since the disappearance of Jon "Scott" Stamm.

Stamm's family says this is unusual behavior for him. He was supposed to start his new job at Dell Seton Medical Center on June 11, and never showed up. Before he went missing, he was on a ZOOM meeting orientation for the new job, then disappeared shortly after somewhere around the time frame of 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

"It wasn't panic right away, but when you're gone for more than an hour, an hour and a half in this Texas heat, I know something was up," says Stamm's son, Shawn Stamm.

On June 12, the Austin Police Department started a search for Stamm.

They had search dogs come out to the greenbelt by Stamm's house.

APD says because of Stamm's emotional behavior and unexplained disappearance, they are concerned about his wellbeing.

"Scott hasn't been himself these past few months," Stamm said. "But I will say hope is still there. Me personally, I don't think he's gone. I just think he's out there somewhere."

On Saturday morning, volunteers gathered at the Bethany Lutheran Church parking lot in an effort to bring Stamm back home safely.

"We will be putting together a website, as well as a donation site for anyone that wants to send a monetary donation. So far we've had fliers that have been donated," said Shay Douglas, a friend of the Stamm family.

Stamm is described as a white man, with brown hair and blue eyes, about 5'10 and 195 pounds.

His family is pleading for the community's help. If you have any information on Stamm's whereabouts, report it to APD.

"Dad. Best buddy, if you're out there, man, please come home. Please. I need you, buddy," said Stamm.

The family has created a Find Scott Stamm Facebook page where they will be giving updates on Stamm's search.