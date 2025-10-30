Pflugerville ISD student in custody for bringing gun onto school bus

The Brief A Pflugerville ISD student is in custody The school district said a student reported that another student brought a gun onto the school bus The student in question was quickly searched and police found the gun in their possession



A student is in custody after bringing a gun onto a Pflugerville ISD school bus on its way to campus.

What we know:

Pflugerville ISD said a student reported to Pflugerville High School that another student brought a gun onto a school bus and showed it to others.

An investigation began and the PfLISD police responded to the school bus when it arrived on campus. The student in question was quickly searched and police found the gun in their possession.

The student was taken into custody before the start of the school day.

The school district said if students want to send anonymous tips, click here.

Pflugerville ISD's response

What they're saying:

"The student involved will face serious disciplinary consequences in accordance with district policy and the law. Bringing a firearm onto school property is a severe violation of both school rules and state law, and Pflugerville ISD will take all appropriate actions to address this incident and ensure the safety of our campus community.

We want to commend the anonymous reporter. Their courage and responsibility helped ensure that our police officers were able to respond quickly and appropriately. As always, we encourage students and families to report any safety concerns immediately to a staff member, campus administration, or PfISD Police.

The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority, and we take every report seriously. We will continue to follow all district policies and procedures to maintain a safe learning environment for everyone."