Pflugerville man sentenced to 18 years for sexually abusing child

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The Brief A Pflugerville man was found guilty of indecency with a child He was later sentenced to 18 years in prison and must register as a sex offender for life The 9-year-old victim said he sexually abused her multiple times



A Pflugerville man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for indecency with a child.

The backstory:

According to Pflugerville police, on June 25, a Williamson County jury found 41-year-old Daniel Rodriguez III, of Pflugerville, guilty of indecency with a child.

After the verdict, he was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

He must also register as a sex offender for life.

Timeline:

In October 2023, a 9-year-old victim opened up to her mother. The victim said she wanted to live with her grandmother because she didn't want to live with Rodriguez anymore.

At the time of the crimes, the victim and her mother were living with Rodriguez at his North Austin apartment. He held a position of trust over the child, acting like a father figure in the household.

The victim said Rodruguez sexually abused her multiple times and told her to keep the abuse a secret.

During the trial, it was revealed that the victim was abused in her home. The child testified that the abuse first began when she was 7-years-old and happened between 2021-23.

What they're saying:

"This case is just one example of my office’s commitment to protecting the most vulnerable members of our community," said Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick. "The immense courage shown by this young survivor in coming forward is inspiring. Thanks to her bravery, the swift action of her mother, and the tireless work of our prosecutors and law enforcement, this dangerous offender will not be able to harm another child."