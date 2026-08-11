CapMetro bike share service resumes after fire damage

The Brief The CapMetro bike share service has returned Back in May, more than $150K worth of equipment was damaged due to a fire About 150 electric bikes are now in use, but CapMetro hopes to increase the number of bikes from 450 to 500 bikes by the end of the year.



CapMetro’s bike share service is now back up and running after a fire damaged more than $150,000 worth of its equipment back in May.

The fire caused significant damage, and it changed the way CapMetro had to charge and get its bikes back out on the street.

The backstory:

CapMetro’s bike share service typically offers hundreds of bikes at 75 to 80 stations across Austin, making it easier for people to get around the city.

"They are electric bikes, pedal-assisted bikes, very easy to ride, lots of fun, a great way to get first, last mile connections," said Art Jackson, vice president of demand response, CapMetro.

But the service has been offline since May after a fire broke out at its bike share facility off east Ben White Boulevard.

The fire damaged bike batteries and charging infrastructure, with CapMetro estimating about $159,000 worth of equipment lost.

"We think that it was battery related. That's the preliminary information that we have. But again, we're being very patient. We're not going to rush the investigators, let them do their job," said Jackson.

Dig deeper:

The fire is also changing the way the bikes are able to charge.

"Previously, we were just taking batteries, going out to the bike, and swapping out the batteries. Now we're literally having to take bikes, leave them, leave the batteries inside the bikes, take the bikes to a charging location, let them charge up, and then we move around those bikes. So, it's larger bikes versus smaller batteries," said Jackson.

CapMetro says the facility itself was covered by insurance, and CapMetro is working with them to rehabilitate the space.

As for the rest of the cost…

"The other funds for the equipment that was lost there, we're going to be using capital dollars. Other funds within our budget to replace those items. So, we're fortunate. It could have been a lot worse," said Jackson.

What's next:

About 150 electric bikes are now in use, near the UT Austin campus and downtown Austin, but CapMetro hopes to increase the number of bikes from 450 to 500 bikes by the end of the year.

Riders can find those bikes and other available stations through CapMetro’s website or app.