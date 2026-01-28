Pflugerville massage therapist accused of sexual assault; police say there may be other victims

article

The Brief A massage therapist in Pflugerville is accused of sexual assault The man worked at Pflugerville Massage & Skin Care located at 112 W Pecan St. There may be other victims. Police are encouraging them to come forward



A massage therapist in Pflugerville is accused of sexual assault.

Police are encouraging others who may have been victimized by the suspect to contact the police department.

What we know:

Pflugerville police said on Jan. 28, a search and arrest warrant was executed at Pflugerville Massage & Skin Care located at 112 W Pecan St.

They were looking for Holt Marshall Field, who is accused of sexual assault.

Investigators are encouraging others who may have been victimized at the facility or by Holt to contact the Pflugerville Police Department.

"Speaking with law enforcement is voluntary, and support services are available through our Advocacy Liaison Division regardless of whether an individual chooses to participate in the investigation. We acknowledge the courage it takes to come forward and thank the community for its continued cooperation as we work to ensure the safety and accountability of our community," Pflugerville police said in a statement.

If anyone has any information, contact the Pflugerville Police Department at (512) 990-6731 or email at cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov.