Pflugerville police ask for help finding missing woman

Pflugerville police need your help finding a woman who has been missing since mid-August.

Investigators say Asma Amattul Al-Hadi is known to frequent the Austin and Pflugerville areas and she may be in need of medical attention.

Asma is about 5'3" tall, weighs 125 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Asma should contact the Pflugerville Police Department at (512) 990-6700.