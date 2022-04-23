Pflugerville Parks & Recreation hiring summer camp counselors starting at $12 an hour

The Pflugerville Parks & Recreation Department is hiring counselors for summer camp.

Pay starts at $12 an hour for counselors and $14 an hour for lead counselors. Applicants must be at least 16 years old.

Applicants must be able to obtain certifications in adult and child CPR and standard first aid before the start of camp. Applicants should also have experience working with children ages 5-13 and planning a broad range of activities including but not limited to sports, games, arts & crafts, music, and field trips.

Those interested can apply online by May 16.