Pflugerville woman sentenced for fraud, tax evasion scheme

A Pflugerville woman has been sentenced to almost four years in federal prison for a fraud and tax evasion scheme.

50-year-old Nicky Osborne, a former chief financial officer for a Pflugerville trucking company, has been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison and to pay more than $8 million in restitution, says the US Attorney's office.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

In February 2020, Osborne pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of making a false statement on an income tax return

The US Attorney's office says Osborne admitted that while employed at Bison Global Logistics of Pflugerville between 2012 and 2017, she schemed to submit false and inflated receivables to financing companies. Osborne also earned a substantial income at Bison and failed to report commissions from her fraud scheme as income.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Osborne has been ordered to pay $7,479,179.39 in restitution to ProBilling and Fund Service of Alabama and $596,425 in restitution to the IRS and will be placed on supervised release for a period of five years after completing her prison term.